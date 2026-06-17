Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.84 and last traded at $57.82, with a volume of 3769356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.84.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Autonomous Res decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a market cap of $409.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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