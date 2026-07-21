Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold Rep. Laurel M. Lee

Representative Laurel M. Lee (Republican-Florida) recently sold shares of Bank of America Corporation NYSE: BAC. In a filing disclosed on July 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bank of America stock on June 2nd.

Representative Laurel M. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nokia NYSE: NOK on 6/2/2026.

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Bank of America Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company's 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $428.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bank of America's revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Autonomous Res lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $57.50 to $62.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

About Representative Lee

Laurel Lee (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 15th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Lee (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 15th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Laurel Lee earned undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida. Lee's career experience includes working as an attorney with Carlton Fields, P.A., an assistant federal public defender and assistant U.S. attorney with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, and a law clerk to James S. Moody on the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Lee resigned on May 16, 2022.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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