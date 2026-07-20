Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 1.4% - What's Next?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)'s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.37 and last traded at $60.4090. 30,494,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 38,825,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

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Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America analyst coverage remains supportive across the financial sector, including buy ratings on names like Citizens Financial and outlooks that favor higher net interest income, cost discipline, and improved capital deployment—signals that can reinforce confidence in BAC’s own banking strategy.

Bank of America analyst coverage remains supportive across the financial sector, including buy ratings on names like Citizens Financial and outlooks that favor higher net interest income, cost discipline, and improved capital deployment—signals that can reinforce confidence in BAC’s own banking strategy. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also continues to present itself as a technology-forward bank, with promotions tied to AI and crypto initiatives suggesting ongoing investment in digital capabilities and efficiency.

Bank of America also continues to present itself as a technology-forward bank, with promotions tied to AI and crypto initiatives suggesting ongoing investment in digital capabilities and efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Recent preferred-share dividend declarations are routine and do not materially change the investment case for BAC common stock, though they confirm the company’s ongoing capital returns.

Recent preferred-share dividend declarations are routine and do not materially change the investment case for BAC common stock, though they confirm the company’s ongoing capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary on bank earnings has been upbeat, but Wall Street remains cautious about celebrating too early, indicating the sector’s results are strong yet already largely anticipated by investors.

Broader commentary on bank earnings has been upbeat, but Wall Street remains cautious about celebrating too early, indicating the sector’s results are strong yet already largely anticipated by investors. Negative Sentiment: Macroeconomic commentary still highlights inflation and interest-rate uncertainty, which can pressure bank stocks like BAC if it weighs on loan demand, funding costs, or trading expectations.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company's revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 36,398 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 27.2% during the second quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,746 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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