Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading 1.7% Higher After Strong Earnings

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)'s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $62.03 and last traded at $61.6220. 43,138,347 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 38,850,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.62.

The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.50 to $62.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Autonomous Res dropped their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus set a $70.00 price target on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.77.

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Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,809,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,169,062,000 after buying an additional 2,929,779 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,958,110,000 after buying an additional 1,105,833 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,172,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,594,488,000 after buying an additional 2,611,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.7%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $437.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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