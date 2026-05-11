Bank of America Raises Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Price Target to $205.00

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock's current price.

NBIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.33.

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Nebius Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $177.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.28 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $197.89. The company's fifty day moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nebius Group will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In related news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $3,486,898.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at $65,075,240.80. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $1,332,443.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 307,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,362,798.84. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 146,441 shares of company stock worth $17,672,342 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Nebius Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Nebius Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Nebius Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nebius Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Nebius Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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