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Bank of America Raises RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $130.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • Bank of America raised its price target on RPM International to $130 from $129 and kept a buy rating, implying about 26.7% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts have also been positive on the stock, with recent target increases from Citigroup and UBS; overall, RPM now has an average analyst rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.58.
  • RPM International recently topped earnings expectations, posting $1.89 EPS on $2.23 billion in revenue, while the company’s stock was trading at $102.62, below the new target.
  • Interested in RPM International? Here are five stocks we like better.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Bank of America's price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RPM International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of RPM International from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised RPM International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RPM International

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 761,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,103. RPM International has a 1-year low of $92.92 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,307,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1,863.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in RPM International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 167,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in RPM International by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RPM International this week:

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company's Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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