Bank of America Raises RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $130.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Bank of America's price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RPM International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of RPM International from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised RPM International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.58.

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RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 761,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,103. RPM International has a 1-year low of $92.92 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,307,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1,863.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in RPM International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 167,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in RPM International by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RPM International this week:

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company's Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

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