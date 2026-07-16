Bank of America Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $1,300.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the investment management company's stock. Bank of America's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock's current price.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,299.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,056.67.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded down $58.91 on Thursday, reaching $1,093.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,029.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $943.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $691.88 and a 1 year high of $1,153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $17,197,444,000 after acquiring an additional 394,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after acquiring an additional 110,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,455,011 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,460,875,000 after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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