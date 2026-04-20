Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $192.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

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Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BOH stock opened at $80.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm's 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average is $70.82. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $81.29.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Bank of Hawaii's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,241 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,272 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.80.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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