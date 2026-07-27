Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Price Down 3.5% - What's Next?

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.93 and last traded at $81.00. Approximately 42,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 415,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.97.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company's fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 20.46%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1,497.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 575 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

Further Reading

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