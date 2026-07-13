Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Bank of Montreal logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bank of Montreal shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$254.70 as investors pushed the stock above its previous close of C$253.39.
  • Analysts have been raising price targets on BMO, including Canaccord Genuity lifting its target to C$265 and giving a Buy rating. Despite that, the stock’s average analyst rating remains Hold with an average target of C$226.46.
  • The bank reported solid recent results and raised its quarterly dividend to C$1.71 per share from C$1.67, implying an annualized yield of about 2.7%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BMO shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$254.70 and last traded at C$252.79, with a volume of 523790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$253.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$205.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$199.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$226.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$212.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$242.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$226.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$230.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$205.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BMO last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of C$9.57 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal's previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Bank of Montreal's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Montreal

In related news, insider Sharon Marie Haward-Laird sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$225.85, for a total transaction of C$1,020,616.15. Also, insider Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$244.61, for a total value of C$1,104,903.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$430,024.38. The trade was a 71.98% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 45,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,904 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bank of Montreal Right Now?

Before you consider Bank of Montreal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of Montreal wasn't on the list.

While Bank of Montreal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines