Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to announce earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $5.3465 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of BNY opened at $152.89 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70. The stock has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $92.47 and a 12 month high of $153.22.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon's payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $719,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,347,569.18. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alejandro Perez sold 12,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $1,713,173.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,578,607.13. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,091 shares of company stock worth $6,568,423 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $136.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

About Bank of New York Mellon

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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