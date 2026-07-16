Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $166.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the company's previous close.

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Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $136.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of New York Mellon to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BNY opened at $162.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business's fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average is $129.26. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $162.73.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $719,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,347,569.18. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alejandro Perez sold 12,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $1,713,173.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,578,607.13. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,423 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,319,884 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,279,525,000 after buying an additional 647,847 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,670,202 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,283,514,000 after buying an additional 19,561,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,398,624,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,680,429 shares of the bank's stock worth $891,621,000 after buying an additional 578,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 639.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,076,729 shares of the bank's stock worth $771,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Bank of New York Mellon

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of New York Mellon this week:

Positive Sentiment: BNY Mellon posted stronger-than-expected Q2 results, with record revenue, earnings ahead of estimates, and solid growth in fee income and net interest income. BNY Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

BNY Mellon posted stronger-than-expected Q2 results, with record revenue, earnings ahead of estimates, and solid growth in fee income and net interest income. Positive Sentiment: The company lifted its 2026 revenue outlook and boosted its quarterly dividend, which signals management confidence and improves the stock’s income appeal. BNY Declares Dividends

The company lifted its 2026 revenue outlook and boosted its quarterly dividend, which signals management confidence and improves the stock’s income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment appears supportive, with Erste Group Bank initiating coverage on the stock with a buy rating. Bank of New York Mellon NYSE: BNY Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Erste Group Bank

Analyst sentiment appears supportive, with Erste Group Bank initiating coverage on the stock with a buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Reports highlighted BNY’s AI and blockchain-related initiatives as part of its long-term strategy, but these are not likely the main near-term driver of the stock move. BNY: AI bet is paying off, client impact is 'measurable'

Reports highlighted BNY’s AI and blockchain-related initiatives as part of its long-term strategy, but these are not likely the main near-term driver of the stock move. Neutral Sentiment: There was also unusual put-option activity, which may reflect hedging or caution, but it does not outweigh the strong earnings and guidance update.

About Bank of New York Mellon

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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