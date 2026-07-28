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Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Bank of the James Financial Group logo with Finance background
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Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.15 and traded as high as $27.36. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 20,600 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of the James Financial Group to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOTJ

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 0.3%

The company's fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.17.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 14.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 321,908 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 30,126 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,458 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is the bank holding company for The Bank of the James, a Virginia-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. Established in the early 20th century, the organization has developed a reputation for community banking with a focus on personalized service. As a NASDAQ-listed entity under the ticker BOTJ, the holding company oversees a network of full-service branches throughout Central and Southwestern Virginia.

The Bank of the James offers a comprehensive suite of consumer and commercial banking solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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