Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at TD Cowen

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Cowen from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price points to a potential upside of 3.56% from the company's previous close.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank OZK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Bank OZK alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. 408,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,835. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 29th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 17.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,253 shares of the company's stock worth $35,530,000 after purchasing an additional 192,237 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bank OZK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 31,831 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company's stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank's core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank OZK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank OZK wasn't on the list.

While Bank OZK currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here