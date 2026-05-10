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Bank Stocks To Follow Today - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup are the three bank stocks MarketBeat highlighted as the most worth watching today, based on recent trading volume.
  • The article says these bank stocks have drawn attention because bank performance is closely tied to interest rates, loan demand, and the broader economy.
  • Each company is described as a major diversified financial institution with businesses spanning consumer banking, commercial banking, investment banking, and wealth management.
  • Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Company, and Citigroup are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded financial institutions such as commercial banks, investment banks, and regional lenders. For stock market investors, they represent ownership in companies that make money through lending, deposit services, trading, and other financial activities, and their performance is often tied to interest rates, loan demand, and the overall health of the economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. Right Now?

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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