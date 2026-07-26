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Bank Stocks To Research - July 26th

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified five bank stocks to watch on July 26: JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, NU, and Wells Fargo. These were the bank names with the highest dollar trading volume over the last several days.
  • The article emphasizes that bank stocks offer exposure to earnings, dividends, and growth, but they also carry risks tied to interest rates, loan losses, economic conditions, and regulation.
  • Each highlighted company represents a different banking model, from large diversified U.S. banks like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo to digital banking provider NU and global financial services firm Citigroup.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Citigroup, NU, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of ownership in publicly traded banking institutions, such as commercial banks, investment banks, or regional banks. Investors buy them to potentially benefit from the banks’ earnings, dividends, and growth, while facing risks tied to interest rates, loan losses, economic conditions, and financial regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. Right Now?

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While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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