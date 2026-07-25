Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

BANR has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Banner from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on BANR

Banner Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.83. Banner has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $72.65.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.54 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banner will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Banner by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,128 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,422 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Banner by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 116,471 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company's stock.

More Banner News

Here are the key news stories impacting Banner this week:

Positive Sentiment: Banner said it expects mid-single-digit loan growth in 2026 , which suggests continued balance-sheet expansion and improving operating momentum. The company also said it expects its Bank of the Pacific acquisition to close in Q3 , adding to the growth story. Article Title

Banner said it expects , which suggests continued balance-sheet expansion and improving operating momentum. The company also said it expects its , adding to the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings-call commentary emphasized strong loan growth and a boost in core earnings , which likely reassured investors that underlying profitability remains healthy despite near-term pressure. Article Title

Management’s earnings-call commentary emphasized , which likely reassured investors that underlying profitability remains healthy despite near-term pressure. Positive Sentiment: Banner declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share , reinforcing capital return to shareholders and supporting the stock’s income appeal. Article Title

Banner , reinforcing capital return to shareholders and supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares outstanding and no meaningful change, so this does not appear to be a factor driving the stock today.

Short-interest data showed and no meaningful change, so this does not appear to be a factor driving the stock today. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed analyst estimates, with EPS of $1.44 versus expectations around $1.46-$1.47, and revenue also came in slightly below forecasts. That limits upside and may temper enthusiasm around the earnings report. Article Title

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation, through its principal subsidiary Banner Bank, operates as a regional commercial bank headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Founded in 2000 as a bank holding company, Banner traces its origins to community banking roots in Eastern Washington dating back to the late 19th century. Over the past two decades, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, establishing a strong presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services for individual and business clients.

Further Reading

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