Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $2.84. Baozun shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 211,505 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BZUN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Baozun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on Baozun

Baozun Stock Down 2.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $160.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $345.35 million for the quarter. Baozun had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baozun

In other Baozun news, insider Junhua Wu purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $82,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 253,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $723,244.50. This trade represents a 12.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wenbin Qiu purchased 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,417,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,026,756.48. This trade represents a 1.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 269,500 shares of company stock worth $739,580. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Baozun by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,238 shares of the technology company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 4.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,254 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,051 shares of the technology company's stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Baozun by 51.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,043 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,016 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company's stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

Further Reading

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