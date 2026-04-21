Barclays (BCS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $10.9056 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 AM ET.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts expect Barclays to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Barclays has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Barclays Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. Barclays's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Barclays from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 13th. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 793.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,777,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $99,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,855,037 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 167,439 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 7,013.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,671,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,394,720 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,323,000 after purchasing an additional 245,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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