Barclays Boosts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $19.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energizer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energizer from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.00.

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Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. Energizer has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $30.29.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.92 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The company's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In related news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $826,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,480,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,611,600. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 378,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,171,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Energizer by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 125,264 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,561.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 426,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Energizer by 54.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 29,923 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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