Barclays Boosts MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $400.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $265.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Barclays's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTSI. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $296.91.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.18. The company had a trading volume of 383,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,486. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 166.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $117.17 and a one year high of $364.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The company had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,718 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total transaction of $1,028,919.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,654,351.64. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 2,244 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $569,055.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,641.90. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 551,557 shares of company stock valued at $137,590,774 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

Key MACOM Technology Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting MACOM Technology Solutions this week:

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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