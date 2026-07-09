Barclays Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $103.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Barclays's price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Sempra Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.15.

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Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $94.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $73.83 and a one year high of $101.04. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.07.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,107,013.10. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 186,065 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 120,575 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,209 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 403,946 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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