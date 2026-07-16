Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $270.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the transportation company's stock. Barclays's price target suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the company's current price.

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A number of other brokerages have also commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.52.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $276.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $294.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $426,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,362.81. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 1,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.75, for a total transaction of $318,954.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 91,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,802. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 411.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,843 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $258,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,587,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75,567.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006,377 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $195,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,047 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 338.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 823,089 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $110,434,000 after purchasing an additional 635,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,377 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $145,245,000 after buying an additional 546,880 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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