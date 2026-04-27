Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.83% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.30.

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Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. 5,250,589 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,262,234. The company's 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The business's revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 164,775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $1,677,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,465,704 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,599,294 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $80,804,000 after buying an additional 1,135,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,265,086 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $93,270,000 after buying an additional 75,560 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 13,803,775 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $81,856,000 after buying an additional 7,205,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,559,219 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $64,517,000 after buying an additional 5,551,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company's stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company's core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

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