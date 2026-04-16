Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $271.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNC. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $284.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $240.31.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $222.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 201,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,688. The stock's 50-day moving average is $216.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $148.28 and a 52-week high of $243.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alexander E. C. Overstrom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $584,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,940,179.20. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.88, for a total transaction of $11,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $127,970,781.12. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,840,973. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EFG International AG purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — adjusted EPS of $4.32 (reported net income $1.8B) topped consensus and was helped by higher net interest income and margin expansion; management also disclosed ~$700M of share buybacks. PR Newswire

Q1 earnings beat — adjusted EPS of $4.32 (reported net income $1.8B) topped consensus and was helped by higher net interest income and margin expansion; management also disclosed ~$700M of share buybacks. Positive Sentiment: FirstBank acquisition and strong loan growth are lifting net interest income and outlook — management flagged higher NII and gave an upbeat loan-growth outlook that underpins forward earnings guidance. Yahoo Finance Deep Dive

FirstBank acquisition and strong loan growth are lifting net interest income and outlook — management flagged higher NII and gave an upbeat loan-growth outlook that underpins forward earnings guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Bank of America raised its price target to $264 (buy) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $253 (market perform), giving visible upside from current levels. Benzinga (BofA) Benzinga (KBW)

Analyst support: Bank of America raised its price target to $264 (buy) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $253 (market perform), giving visible upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Call transcripts and analyst summaries are available for detail on balance-sheet trends, credit quality commentary, and management Q&A — useful if you want to vet sustainability of NII and loan momentum. Earnings Call Transcript

Call transcripts and analyst summaries are available for detail on balance-sheet trends, credit quality commentary, and management Q&A — useful if you want to vet sustainability of NII and loan momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Press/analyst write-ups provide a deeper look at segment revenues and integration status; they’re informative but largely restate the beat and strategic rationale. Seeking Alpha

Press/analyst write-ups provide a deeper look at segment revenues and integration status; they’re informative but largely restate the beat and strategic rationale. Negative Sentiment: Top-line and noninterest-income softness — revenue of ~$6.17B slightly missed consensus and fee income fell; noninterest expense rose (integration and operating costs), which could pressure margins if costs persist. MarketBeat

Top-line and noninterest-income softness — revenue of ~$6.17B slightly missed consensus and fee income fell; noninterest expense rose (integration and operating costs), which could pressure margins if costs persist. Negative Sentiment: Integration costs and elevated expenses — management noted FirstBank-related integration charges (~$98M pre-tax) and higher operating costs; investors should watch whether revenue gains and NII expansion offset these in coming quarters. American Banker

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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