Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $28.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Barclays's price objective points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Varonis Systems from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.37.

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Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,647. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $173.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.52 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 17,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $396,762.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 49,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,192.87. This trade represents a 56.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass bought 2,980 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,940.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 1,042,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,477,426.28. The trade was a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 25,780 shares of company stock valued at $579,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 619,257 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,049,000 after acquiring an additional 64,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,811 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,536 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Varonis Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue beat expectations — Varonis reported $0.06 EPS vs. consensus of ($0.05) and revenue of $173.1M (up ~26.9% YoY), signaling accelerating top-line execution. Read More.

Q1 earnings and revenue beat expectations — Varonis reported $0.06 EPS vs. consensus of ($0.05) and revenue of $173.1M (up ~26.9% YoY), signaling accelerating top-line execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY26 and Q2 guidance above Street estimates — management set FY26 EPS $0.110–0.120 and Q2 EPS $0.000–0.010, with revenue ranges above consensus, implying improving profitability trajectory. Read More.

Raised FY26 and Q2 guidance above Street estimates — management set FY26 EPS $0.110–0.120 and Q2 EPS $0.000–0.010, with revenue ranges above consensus, implying improving profitability trajectory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / price-target increase — Needham raised its price target to $36 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling institutional confidence and ~40% upside vs. the prior reference price. Read More.

Analyst upgrade / price-target increase — Needham raised its price target to $36 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling institutional confidence and ~40% upside vs. the prior reference price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong ARR growth and product news — SaaS ARR (ex-conversions) grew ~29% YoY and total SaaS ARR jumped materially; Varonis launched "Varonis Atlas" (AI-driven product tied to AllTrue.ai acquisition), supporting long-term SaaS monetization. Read More.

Strong ARR growth and product news — SaaS ARR (ex-conversions) grew ~29% YoY and total SaaS ARR jumped materially; Varonis launched "Varonis Atlas" (AI-driven product tied to AllTrue.ai acquisition), supporting long-term SaaS monetization. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — investors can review management commentary and Q&A for color on customer demand, churn, and AI roadmap. Read More.

Earnings call transcript available — investors can review management commentary and Q&A for color on customer demand, churn, and AI roadmap. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage — several outlets (Zacks, TipRanks, Yahoo) published analyses comparing metrics to estimates; useful for drilling into subscription metrics and margin trajectory. Read More.

Analyst and media coverage — several outlets (Zacks, TipRanks, Yahoo) published analyses comparing metrics to estimates; useful for drilling into subscription metrics and margin trajectory. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern — despite the beat, Varonis still reported a negative net margin (~-20.7%) and negative return on equity, reminding investors that GAAP profitability and cash conversion remain works in progress. Read More.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

Further Reading

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