Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Barclays's target price points to a potential downside of 14.44% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.50.

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Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO remained flat at $39.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 88,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,361. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.71 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 133,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $4,883,277.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 475,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,395.82. The trade was a 21.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $220,220. The trade was a 44.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 186.9% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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