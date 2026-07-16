Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Price

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $427.00 to $402.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target suggests a potential upside of 5.79% from the company's current price.

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Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $534.00 to $435.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $486.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $380.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.29. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $330.00 and a one year high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The company had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 29.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 81,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.7% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company's stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $4,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

Key HCA Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: HCA’s preliminary second-quarter revenue came in above expectations, showing demand and volume remain solid despite the tougher operating backdrop.

HCA’s preliminary second-quarter revenue came in above expectations, showing demand and volume remain solid despite the tougher operating backdrop. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an overweight rating on HCA Healthcare, even while lowering its price target, suggesting some analysts still see upside from current levels.

KeyCorp kept an overweight rating on HCA Healthcare, even while lowering its price target, suggesting some analysts still see upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: One bullish note argued the stock already reflects a lot of the bad news, including payer-mix weakness and policy pressure, which could limit additional downside if results stabilize.

One bullish note argued the stock already reflects a lot of the bad news, including payer-mix weakness and policy pressure, which could limit additional downside if results stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: Several market reports framed HCA as still trading at a discount versus historical valuations, which may matter for long-term investors but does not offset near-term earnings concerns.

Several market reports framed HCA as still trading at a discount versus historical valuations, which may matter for long-term investors but does not offset near-term earnings concerns. Neutral Sentiment: HCA also announced preliminary second-quarter operating results and held an earnings call, giving investors fresh visibility into the company’s updated outlook.

HCA also announced preliminary second-quarter operating results and held an earnings call, giving investors fresh visibility into the company’s updated outlook. Negative Sentiment: HCA cut its 2026 EPS outlook to 28.7 to 30.5, below the prior consensus estimate, signaling that earnings growth may be slower than expected.

HCA cut its 2026 EPS outlook to 28.7 to 30.5, below the prior consensus estimate, signaling that earnings growth may be slower than expected. Negative Sentiment: The company warned that more patients are going uninsured, which is hurting the payer mix and reducing profitability.

The company warned that more patients are going uninsured, which is hurting the payer mix and reducing profitability. Negative Sentiment: HCA said federal policy changes and Medicaid-related dynamics created a roughly $400 million headwind, and management warned these pressures could trim about $1 billion in profits.

HCA said federal policy changes and Medicaid-related dynamics created a roughly $400 million headwind, and management warned these pressures could trim about $1 billion in profits. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at Barclays and others downgraded or trimmed price targets after the outlook cut, reflecting concern that policy and reimbursement issues may continue to weigh on margins.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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