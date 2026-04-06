Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Price

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on OneMain to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $55.00 price target on OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered OneMain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.89.

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OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.46. 129,200 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,626. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. OneMain has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.04.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. OneMain had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 14.35%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,162,500. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in OneMain by 1,102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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