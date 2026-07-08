Barclays Initiates Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an "equal weight" rating on the business services provider's stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $82.20.

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Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $173.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 113.6% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,141 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,448 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Fiserv by 118.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,779 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP grew its position in Fiserv by 97.5% in the first quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 4,435,605 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $247,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,085 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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