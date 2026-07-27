Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Price

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Barclays's price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock's current price.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FMC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $15.38.

Get FMC alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $11.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.38. FMC has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $745.42 million. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 72.93%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. FMC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,326 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,545 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $1,401,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,582 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of FMC by 67.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in FMC by 45.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company's stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FMC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FMC wasn't on the list.

While FMC currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here