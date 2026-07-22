Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential upside of 25.11% from the company's current price.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.59.

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Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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