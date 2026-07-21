Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Price

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.71% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $99.42.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 104,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,668. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The company's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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