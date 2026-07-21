Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.06% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on H. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $182.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.57.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of H opened at $189.56 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $206.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -541.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider David Udell sold 2,087 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $392,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,127,944. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $195,276.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,449,074.75. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 23,224 shares of company stock worth $4,173,605 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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