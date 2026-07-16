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Barclays (LON:BARC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Barclays logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Barclays shares rose above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as GBX 524.50 and last changing hands at that level on Wednesday. The move came with heavy volume of 37.6 million shares.
  • Recent analyst sentiment remains mostly positive, with several firms raising targets or reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings. The consensus view is Moderate Buy, with an average price target of GBX 545.
  • Barclays also drew attention this week for its bullish research on AI memory stocks like SK Hynix and Micron, reinforcing the bank’s influence in a hot market theme. Separate ratings actions on names such as Mastercard, Rivian, Tesla, and ICE further highlight its active research coverage.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 456.44 and traded as high as GBX 524.50. Barclays shares last traded at GBX 524.50, with a volume of 37,646,980 shares changing hands.

Key Headlines Impacting Barclays

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Barclays initiated coverage on SK Hynix ADRs with a $330 price target, adding to a bullish call that sees major upside in AI memory stocks amid tight DRAM supply. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Barclays’ broader research view on SK Hynix and Micron has been widely cited as a bullish sign for the AI memory trade, reinforcing the bank’s influence in a fast-moving theme. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage upgrades and reaffirmed Buy/Overweight views on names such as Mastercard, ICE, Rivian and Tesla suggest Barclays is still actively shaping market sentiment across major sectors, which can support investor perception of the firm’s research franchise. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BARC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 425 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 590 to GBX 600 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Barclays to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 550 to GBX 575 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 620 target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 545.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 456.44. The company has a market capitalization of £70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported GBX 14.10 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 17.81%.The company had revenue of GBX 816.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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