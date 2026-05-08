Barclays Lowers Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $45.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.62% from the company's previous close.

VNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 target price on Vontier in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vontier from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Vontier from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.88.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on VNT

Vontier Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of VNT stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,551,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vontier has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.21 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 39.25%. Vontier's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vontier by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 948 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Vontier

Here are the key news stories impacting Vontier this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained an "overweight" rating on Vontier and trimmed its price target to $40 (still implying meaningful upside), which supports investor confidence despite the cut. KeyCorp price target note

KeyCorp maintained an "overweight" rating on Vontier and trimmed its price target to $40 (still implying meaningful upside), which supports investor confidence despite the cut. Positive Sentiment: Vontier reached a definitive agreement to sell a majority stake in Teletrac Navman for an enterprise value of $220M, receiving $80M in cash up front — a move that trims non‑core exposure and provides liquidity that could be used for debt reduction or shareholder returns. Teletrac Navman sale announcement

Vontier reached a definitive agreement to sell a majority stake in Teletrac Navman for an enterprise value of $220M, receiving $80M in cash up front — a move that trims non‑core exposure and provides liquidity that could be used for debt reduction or shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Vontier posted revenue of $750.6M, beating consensus (~$737M) and showing modest organic growth — a positive top‑line datapoint that partially offsets the EPS shortfall. Q1 press release / slide deck

Vontier posted revenue of $750.6M, beating consensus (~$737M) and showing modest organic growth — a positive top‑line datapoint that partially offsets the EPS shortfall. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q1 earnings call materials and transcripts are available for investors to check management’s commentary on margin drivers, backlog and execution. These provide context but are informational until actions or guidance change materially. Q1 earnings transcript

Full Q1 earnings call materials and transcripts are available for investors to check management’s commentary on margin drivers, backlog and execution. These provide context but are informational until actions or guidance change materially. Negative Sentiment: Vontier missed Q1 EPS ($0.80 vs. $0.82 est.), which weighed on sentiment; while EPS was slightly below expectations, the company still delivered solid net margin and ROE metrics. Q1 results summary

Vontier missed Q1 EPS ($0.80 vs. $0.82 est.), which weighed on sentiment; while EPS was slightly below expectations, the company still delivered solid net margin and ROE metrics. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered Q2 revenue and EPS ranges (Q2 EPS guided 0.78–0.81 vs. ~0.83 consensus; revenue guidance ~ $730–740M vs. ~$770M consensus) and trimmed FY revenue expectation — the guidance miss is the primary driver of the weaker share performance. Guidance and presentation

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

Further Reading

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