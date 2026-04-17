Barclays Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Amazon.com to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. President Capital lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.38.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $253.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.95 and a 200 day moving average of $224.88. Amazon.com has a one year low of $165.29 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 93,186 shares of company stock worth $19,921,739 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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