Barclays Upgrades Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) to "Hold"

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.96.

Read Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $82.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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