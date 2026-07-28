Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (NYSE:BNED - Get Free Report) CFO Jason Snagusky sold 5,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.68. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Snagusky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Jason Snagusky sold 2,237 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $25,971.57.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Jason Snagusky sold 2,210 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $27,625.00.

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Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BNED traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 68,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,255. The company has a market capitalization of $439.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.29. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.55 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes & Noble Education, Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes & Noble Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Barnes & Noble Education's payout ratio is 68.09%.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 30.6% during the first quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090,043 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,445,000 after buying an additional 724,683 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 881,799 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 573,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,065 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNED shares. Northland Securities set a $18.50 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Barnes & Noble Education from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Barnes & Noble Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes & Noble Education currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc NYSE: BNED is a leading provider of educational products and services to the higher education community. The company operates retail campus bookstores under Barnes & Noble College, offering course materials, general merchandise, and digital content. In addition, Barnes & Noble Education delivers educational technology solutions through its digital learning platform and supplemental courseware.

Originally part of Barnes & Noble, Inc, the company completed its spin-off and initial public offering in February 2015 to focus exclusively on college retail and digital learning.

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