Barrett Business Services (BBSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $306.6820 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Barrett Business Services's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $773.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Barrett Business Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In other news, EVP James R. Potts sold 1,803 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $51,710.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $970,445.16. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 8,370 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $225,069.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,458.89. This represents a 2.61% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,536,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 821,560 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 109,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,683 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 99,508 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,351 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 87,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $3,767,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Report on Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc NASDAQ: BBSI is a professional employer organization (PEO) headquartered in Northridge, California. Founded in 1971 by Barrett K. Levesque, the company provides comprehensive human resources outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Through its consultative model, Barrett Business Services helps clients streamline administrative processes, mitigate regulatory risk and focus on core operations.

The company's core offerings include payroll administration, employee benefits management, workers' compensation and risk management services.

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