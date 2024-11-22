Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading Up 0.3% - What's Next?

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.18. Approximately 4,062,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,465,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Get Barrick Gold alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered Barrick Gold from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

The business's 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Barrick Gold's payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 198.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company's stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX. In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Barrick Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Barrick Gold wasn't on the list.

While Barrick Gold currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here