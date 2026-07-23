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Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Barrick Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Barrick Mining currently has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 22 brokerages, with 17 buy ratings and an average 1-year price target of about $52.46.
  • The company recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.98 per share, beating estimates, while revenue came in below expectations at $4.11 billion. Revenue was still up 66.7% year over year, and analysts expect full-year EPS of 3.61.
  • Barrick also cut its dividend to $0.175 per quarter, equal to an annualized yield of about 1.9%. Separately, the stock rose 3.1% and recent analyst price-target cuts suggest some caution despite continued bullish ratings.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Barrick Mining.

Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.4615.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Mining to $63.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Barrick Mining from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Barrick Mining from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

View Our Latest Report on B

Barrick Mining Stock Up 3.1%

B opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. Barrick Mining has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.75 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Key Stories Impacting Barrick Mining

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Barrick’s investment in Kingfisher Metals boosts its exposure to a prospective exploration asset and may support future discovery upside. Barrick Announces Investment in Kingfisher Metals
  • Positive Sentiment: The company’s new stake could strengthen technical collaboration with Kingfisher and broaden Barrick’s strategic pipeline beyond existing operations. Barrick Mining to Acquire 9.9% Stake in Kingfisher Via $14.83M Deal
  • Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Barrick’s mining operations kept the company in focus, but did not include a major new operational update or financial guidance change. Barrick Mining NYSE: B Mining Operations Gain Market Focus
  • Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target to $50 from $58 while keeping an overweight rating, which may temper enthusiasm but still implies upside from current levels. Barrick price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Mining by 1,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 571 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Mining

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Barrick Mining (NYSE:B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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