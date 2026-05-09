Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.1667.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Mining to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining to $63.00 and set an "outperformer" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Barrick Mining to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

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Barrick Mining Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE B opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrick Mining has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The business's revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Mining by 1,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 571 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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