Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

BASFY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Basf from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

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Basf Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Basf has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Basf had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE is a Germany-based chemical company founded in 1865 (originally Badische Anilin- & Soda-Fabrik) and headquartered in Ludwigshafen. It is one of the world's largest chemical producers, supplying raw materials, intermediates and finished chemical products to a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, agriculture, consumer goods, electronics and industrial manufacturing. The company combines large-scale production with global commercial and logistics networks to serve customers in many end markets.

BASF's activities span basic and specialty chemicals, performance materials, functional additives, catalysts and coatings, as well as products for nutrition and personal care.

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