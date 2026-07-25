Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Basf logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in BASFY jumped sharply in July, rising 697% to 27,649 shares as of July 15 from 3,469 shares at the end of June. Despite the increase, short interest remains very low at 0.0% of shares outstanding, with just 0.1 days to cover.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive, with recent reiterations and upgrades including buy ratings from Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley, and an upgrade from Kepler Capital Markets. The stock currently carries an average rating of “Moderate Buy.”
  • BASF reported solid quarterly results, posting $0.39 EPS versus the $0.31 estimate and revenue of $18.74 billion, above expectations. The company also noted a market cap of about $49.23 billion and shares opened at $13.79, slightly down on the day.
  • Interested in Basf? Here are five stocks we like better.

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,649 shares, an increase of 697.0% from the June 30th total of 3,469 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,938 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Basf from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BASFY

Basf Stock Down 0.5%

Basf stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Basf has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Basf had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BASF SE is a Germany-based chemical company founded in 1865 (originally Badische Anilin- & Soda-Fabrik) and headquartered in Ludwigshafen. It is one of the world's largest chemical producers, supplying raw materials, intermediates and finished chemical products to a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, agriculture, consumer goods, electronics and industrial manufacturing. The company combines large-scale production with global commercial and logistics networks to serve customers in many end markets.

BASF's activities span basic and specialty chemicals, performance materials, functional additives, catalysts and coatings, as well as products for nutrition and personal care.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Basf Right Now?

Before you consider Basf, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Basf wasn't on the list.

While Basf currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines