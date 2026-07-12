Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,469 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 13,885 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Basf from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Basf from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on BASFY

Basf Price Performance

Shares of BASFY stock remained flat at $13.49 on Friday. 106,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Basf has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. Basf had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE is a Germany-based chemical company founded in 1865 (originally Badische Anilin- & Soda-Fabrik) and headquartered in Ludwigshafen. It is one of the world's largest chemical producers, supplying raw materials, intermediates and finished chemical products to a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, agriculture, consumer goods, electronics and industrial manufacturing. The company combines large-scale production with global commercial and logistics networks to serve customers in many end markets.

BASF's activities span basic and specialty chemicals, performance materials, functional additives, catalysts and coatings, as well as products for nutrition and personal care.

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