Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.3333.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bausch Health Cos from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Bausch Health Cos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405,789 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 12,589.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 6,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Cos in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Cos Trading Down 1.0%

BHC stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. Bausch Health Cos has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Bausch Health Cos had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 875.00%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Cos will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Cos Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

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