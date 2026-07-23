Baxter International (BAX) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Baxter International to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $2.7927 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Baxter International (NYSE:BAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Baxter International's payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 111,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,410,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $65,216,000 after purchasing an additional 894,761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Weiss Ratings raised Baxter International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Baxter International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Baxter International from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $19.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAX

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company's primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter's offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

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