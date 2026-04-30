Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 8.51%.The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Baxter International's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Baxter International's conference call:

Reported Q1 sales were $2.7B (+3% reported, -1% organic) and adjusted EPS fell to $0.36 from $0.55, and management is reiterating full-year guidance of $1.85–$2.05 on flat to +1% reported sales.

Reported Q1 sales were $2.7B (+3% reported, -1% organic) and adjusted EPS fell to $0.36 from $0.55, and management is on flat to +1% reported sales. The Novum LVP infusion pump remains on a ship-and-installation hold; hardware/software fixes are being finalized and may require regulatory submissions, and the company continues to factor potential customer returns into its guidance despite returns being immaterial in Q1.

The remains on a ship-and-installation hold; hardware/software fixes are being finalized and may require regulatory submissions, and the company continues to factor potential customer returns into its guidance despite returns being immaterial in Q1. Free cash flow turned positive at $76M (vs. -$221M a year ago), and management is prioritizing debt paydown with a target of roughly 3x net leverage by end of 2026 , supporting future financial flexibility.

Free cash flow turned positive at $76M (vs. -$221M a year ago), and management is prioritizing debt paydown with a target of roughly , supporting future financial flexibility. Management highlighted growth and innovation tailwinds — Advanced Surgery grew 10% and new product launches (Connex 360, Dynamo stretcher, IV Verify Line Labeling, XR Spine) plus Connected Care/AI initiatives are cited as drivers for back‑half improvement.

Management highlighted growth and innovation tailwinds — Advanced Surgery grew 10% and new product launches (Connex 360, Dynamo stretcher, IV Verify Line Labeling, XR Spine) plus Connected Care/AI initiatives are cited as drivers for back‑half improvement. The company reiterated a full-year adjusted operating margin target of 13%–14%, expects ~500 bps of margin expansion in H2 (volume ~250 bps, cost actions ~125 bps, inventory roll-through ~125 bps), and estimates tariffs will be an ~$80M headwind for the year.

Get Baxter International alerts: Sign Up

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.61. 21,191,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.31. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $32.68.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Baxter International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.16%.

Baxter International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Baxter International this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Baxter International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $19.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 113.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company's primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter's offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Baxter International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Baxter International wasn't on the list.

While Baxter International currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here