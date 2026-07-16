Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

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A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. Zacks Research raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

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Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $15.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.77 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.346 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women's health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

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